Speaker Ciolacu: I discussed with mayor of Rome about organizing a bilateral economic forum

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, discussed, on Thursday, with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, about organizing a bilateral economic forum in Rome, Italy being Romania's second commercial partner.

"Rome is home to more than 200,000 Romanian citizens! In support of this strong community, I discussed today with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, about how we can work together to create new opportunities for it, including at the level of administrative representation. Moreover, we want to jointly organize a bilateral economic forum in Rome, because Italy is Romania's second commercial partner. We must continue to constantly strengthen this relationship," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Also on Thursday, Ciolacu met in Rome with his Italian counterpart, Lorenzo Fontana.AGERPRES