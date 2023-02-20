Speaker Ciolacu: I still believe military pensions are not special pensions

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he still believes that military pensions are not special pensions and 22 states of the European Union are of the same opinion, told Agerpres.

"Military pensions are not special pensions. I still believe that. Twenty-two European Union member states also believe that military pensions are not special pensions," Ciolacu said at the Parliament House.

He added that the government is waiting for a final report from the World Bank regarding a bill on special pensions, and after the report is out, the necessary changes will be made.

"After we have the details from the World Bank, we will come up as soon as possible with the report [in Parliament]," he said.