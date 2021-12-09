Speaker Ciolacu: I've seen determination that R. Moldova will advance in supporting European agenda

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday, after a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, that he had seen much determination at the Moldovan official regarding the implementation of the reform programme in this country, agerpres reports.

"Today I had a very pleasant meeting with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs. Natalia Gavrilita. I saw a lot of determination from the Prime Minister for the implementation of the reformist programme promoted by President Maia Sandu. This gives us hope that the Republic of Moldova will progress consistently in terms of supporting the European agenda!" Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.The Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, makes an official visit to Bucharest on Thursday.