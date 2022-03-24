Speaker Ciolacu: Meetings with officials of EU embassies may become a practice in Parliament

Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu participated on Thursday in a debate to which all members of the diplomatic corps from the member states of the European Union accredited in Romania were invited, Agerpres reports.

Among the attendees was French ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer, whose country is holding the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union."First of all, I would like to thank the ambassador of the French Republic and all the ambassadors who came to this meeting, with many challenges and questions regarding the Legislature, and I think that such a meeting at Parliament level with officials of EU embassies can become a practice," said Ciolacu at the end of the round table conference at the Parliament House.According to Ciolacu, the main subjects of discussion were the crisis in Ukraine and Romania's justice legislation."It is clear that we have both an energy crisis and a crisis caused by Russia to the whole of Europe through this unacceptable aggression on a sovereign state. When we talk about sovereign states, it must be the will of the people to decide the path and the track they want to take," said Ciolacu.