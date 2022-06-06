Speaker Ciolacu pays an official visit to the Republic of Moldova

A parliamentary delegation led by the Spaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, begins a two-day official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Monday.

The visit takes place at the invitation of the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

"The action is reciprocal, following the visit to Romania in 2021 of the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, together with a parliamentary delegation, and aims to continue and intensify the existing dialogue between Romania and the Republic of Moldova," according to an internal memorandum of Chamber of Deputies.

In addition to parliamentary talks, Ciolacu also has scheduled meetings with the President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu and Natalia Gavrilita.

The delegation includes the vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies Daniel Suciu (PSD), the vice-president of the Pro-America Group, Ana-Maria Catauta (PSD), who is also the chairman of the Joint Commission of the Chamber and the Senate for relations with UNESCO, the chairman of the Education Committee of the Chamber, Natalia Intotero (PSD), Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee, Andi Cristea (PSD), as well as Eugen Constantin - Director of the Chancellery of the President of the Chamber of Deputies and Liviu Sova, Councilor.

The chairman of the Senate's Committee on Foreign Policy, Titus Corlatean (PSD), and the chairman of the Committee on European Affairs, Angel Tilvar (PSD), will also participate.

AGERPRES