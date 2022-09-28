Speaker Ciolacu: Romania and the Republic of Korea supported each other in most difficult moments

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu stated that Romania and the Republic of Korea supported each other in the most difficult moments, including during the sanitary crisis and this represents "the true test" of the partnership between the two countries.

Ciolacu met on Wednesday with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk-soo.

"I underscored that our excellent relations are based on a solid foundation and a clear stance of our countries in terms of democratic values and a real complementarity in the economy area. Precisely because of that, it is necessary to give a new boost to reaching the objectives of our strategic partnership, which, to this date, remains the only one that Romania has with an Asian country. And here, I think of a higher capitalisation of the economic potential, by facilitating some greenfield investments, but also in the digital technology area or by strengthening the connections between our countries' SMEs," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca are in Japan, until Wednesday, where they attended the state funeral organised in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, told Agerpres.