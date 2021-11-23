Speaker Ciolacu: Romania has been, will remain Republic of Moldova's closest, most sincere friend

Romania has been and will remain "the closest and most sincere friend of the Republic of Moldova, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday.

"Romania has been and will remain the closest and most sincere friend of the Republic of Moldova. I have told President Maia Sandu today that we will support the efforts of her administration to consolidate the state institutions in order to continue the European path. It takes solid determination and political will for the rapid implementation of the reforms on the European agenda, which are, as a matter of fact, reforms necessary for the well-being of citizens, for the modernization and consolidation of the stability of the Republic of Moldova," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting at the Palace of Parliament with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who was on an official visit to Bucharest.