Speaker Ciolacu says dismissals not enough in Caracal case, urges legislation amendments

Speaker of theRomanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said on Monday that in the Caracal case, where a hitch-hiking teenage girl was reportedly kidnapped, raped and murdered as the authorities took a long time to act on her emergency calls, dismissals are not enough and that parts of the legislation must be amended so that such cases will not happen again.

"There is no argument for the minister of the interior to discuss the report with me (...) I do not think that this ritual of dismissals is enough. I think it is necessary to amend parts of the legislation so that this will not happen again," Ciolacu said before a meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee.

He said no special inquiry committee is required for the case.

"The first reaction was to try and set up a committee. I believe that at this moment a special inquiry committee is not required since we are in a parliamentary recess, plus there is an ongoing criminal investigation in the case and we cannot ask for anything. I believe it is enough to see (...) how the prosecutors, the Interior Ministry have acted, and wait for the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) to come up with their explanations," said Ciolacu.

He also responded to a statement by President Klaus Iohannis that the government should think if it is not the moral author of the tragedy in Caracal.

"I think these were not quite the right words. There can be no one morally guilty of this horror. It is an exception, it does not happen every day, it is unfortunate, it is a tragedy for the family, I do not want to think about it and I do not want to go into details," Ciolacu said.

Regarding the national budget revision, he said it will come into public debate on Wednesday.