Speaker Ciolacu wishes Happy Children's Day to children, tomorrow's superheroes

"Every child has a lot of magical superpowers: creativity, courage, kindness, joy and much more. And every child can activate these superpowers if he or she feels that there is love, warmth and support around. That's how superheroes are born who will save the world later and make it better! This is how dreams are pursued! Happy birthday to tomorrow's superheroes! Happy birthday to all the children," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Monday, urging the incumbent government to double child allowances.