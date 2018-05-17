Speaker Liviu Dragnea meets European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska; main topic - continuation of cohesion policy

Speaker of the Deputies Chamber Liviu Dragnea on Thursday met with the European Commissioner for Single Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Elzbieta Bienkowska, the main topic discussed being the continuation of the cohesion policy, as a means of strengthening internal market and facilitating convergence at European level.

"The main topic approached had to do with the need to continue with the Cohesion policy, as a means to strengthen internal market and facilitate convergence at European level, in order to reach the objective of reducing gaps between regions, between the categories of citizens in Europe. Thus, the Speaker of the Deputies Chamber gave assurance that the Cohesion policy will continue to be promoted as an objective of the Romanian rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, while mentioning that the European vision of our country reflects the deeper integration of member states and the gradual elimination of development gaps between the member states," shows a release remitted to AGERPRES by the Deputies' Chamber.A special attention was granted to the single digital market, on which occasion the officials expressed their desire to cooperate more closely in identifying additional financing mechanisms.At the same time, the two officials agreed on the importance of completing the Single Digital Market as a competitiveness factor, which would bring added value to such measures aimed at bringing new technologies and services to the market."Another topic approached at the same meeting was related to the development of tourism from the perspective of using innovative technologies and encouraging cooperation between technology, energy and infrastructure providers in a several states for facilitating intelligent and green mobility for the EU citizens," reads the same release.The European Commissioner's visit to Romania took place in the context of her participation in the high level conference "Connecting Europe through Innovation."