Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu is visiting Brussels today.

He is scheduled to meet Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Federal Parliament of Belgium Eliane Tillieux, as well as Belgian Minister of Trade and Labour Pierre-Yves Dermagne.

Ciolacu will deliver a speech to a meeting with PES leaders.

He is also scheduled to meet European Commissioner for Labour and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit, and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

