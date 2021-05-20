Speaker Orban: If 5 million people are not vaccinated on June 1, we can talk about gradual relaxations

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Wednesday that we can talk about relaxations as of June 1 even if the target of 5 million vaccinated people is not reached, mentioning that, at the same time, measures must continue to be observed.

"My opinion is that we can talk about relaxations and in fact Mr. Prime Minister Florin Citu, Mr. President Klaus Iohannis talked about gradual relaxations, so that we can return to normalcy as soon as possible. It depends on vaccination, but it also depends on the extent to which people continue to protect themselves, even if they are not vaccinated, because the basic indicator is the incidence rate of the number of infections per day. And here I think that things are going in the right direction, and if we follow this trend, we can really reach a normal life. (...) There will not be 5 million vaccinated people, there will be 4,600,000, 4,700,000 or 4,800,000, now we are not going to start taxing for not having reached 5 million. This is also about a permanent improvement of the vaccination campaign," Orban said, when asked if other relaxation measures could be taken if the target of 5 million vaccinated people is not reached.

He said there is less inclination for vaccination in rural areas, adding that he has asked Liberal mayors to be actively involved in the vaccination campaign.

Asked about the measures required of clubs to receive only immunized people, Orban explained that this is an incentive for vaccination.

Orban also said that the duration of immunity after inoculation should be monitored in order to prepare for subsequent vaccination campaigns.

