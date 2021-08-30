Speaker Orban: Sorting out crisis of building material prices, a priority for PNL

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban said on Monday after a meeting with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) that sorting out the crisis caused by the soaring construction material prices is a priority for the National Liberal Party (PNL), mentioning that the governing coalition has decided to amend the current law to allow updating the value of the contracts according to price variations, agerpres reports.

"Today we had a meeting at the House of Parliament with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development. The talks focused on legislative priorities in the new legislative session starting September 1, with an impact on the business environment, in areas such as energy, public procurement, education, insolvency, tourism, red tape cutting, as well as the law of the vulnerable consumer, amid rising energy bills," Orban wrote on Facebook.

He added that the CDR representatives presented their vision on the major areas that need European funding."Another subject was the crisis of building material prices that is blocking public infrastructure works. I informed the CDR representatives that this is a priority for PNL, and that the governing coalition has already decided to improve the legislation so as to allow for the value of contracts to be updated according to the variation of construction material prices," Orban added.