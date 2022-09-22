Special guests from US, UK and Italy to come to Bucharest Photofest

Special guests from the USA, UK, Italy, Greece, Japan, Iceland, Indonesia, Japan and Hungary will attend, October 1-9, the 7th edition of Bucharest Photofest, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"This year, the international photography festival that takes place in the Capital City is facing an unprecedented situation. By rescheduling for May 2022 an edition that was supposed to take place last year and organizing the current edition in parallel, we were determined to maintain all plans and look with confidence towards the future. This is also the key word of this year's edition: trust. A new beginning, an aspiration for better for all of us, but also courage. The concept of our project is to place most of the events of the programme under the same thematic umbrella, and the topics chosen, the stories and experiences of the invited artists authenticate our approach. Exhibitions, for example, can be a wake-up call, and lectures and presentations can be a reason for encouragement, inspiration. We invite you all to become part of a new, intense and captivating visual experience at Bucharest Photofest," said Ionut Trandafirescu, manager and founder of Bucharest Photofest.

This year's edition of Bucharest Photofest takes place in several spaces in Bucharest and brings together in the nine days approximately 30 events grouped under one theme - "Trust/Incredere": exhibitions, film screenings, showcases, discussions and debates, workshops, video projections and installations, but also live concerts. All the events in the programme are free, and participation in the workshops is done by registration.

The 7th edition of the festival insists a lot on interaction, like, for instance, through the practical workshops on photography, but also on videography, walks through the city for urban photography and, above all, on the first day of the festival, a special event will take place at the National University of Theatre and Cinematography "I.L. Caragiale" in Bucharest entitled "Perspectives and Images in Medium and Large Format," supported by university professors from the photography department.

One of the famous guests of the festival is artist Sigurethur Olafur Sigurethsson (Iceland) who will give a presentation about his activity as a photojournalist and his rich experience in the field of documentary photography.

Among the events on this year's agenda are the unmissable exhibitions The land of the sea - Irene Barlian (Indonesia), Rewired - Felicia Simion (Romania), Dispatches from Malawi - Danilo Arenas (Japan), Greece's Dirty Secret - Anna Pantelia (Greece), Emotions - Rares Besliu (Romania), as well as the presentations and stories signed by Radu Diaconescu, Adrian and Roxana Carmaciu or those of Alin Anghelovici.

An important lecture is given by Italian specialists, curators and photographers Alessandra Capodacqua, Donata Pizzi, Steve Bisson with the title "Empowering the Female Gaze."

Bucharest Photofest, reaching its 7th edition in 2022, is a festival-platform that has undertaken the mission of mediating the access of the general public to some of the most important, current and relevant landmarks in domestic and international photography.