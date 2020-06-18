Spectators not allowed access to football games yet, possibe scenario1 occupied seat/3 empty ones

The Minister of Sport and Youth, Ionut Stroe, announced on Thursday that spectators are not allowed access to football matches at this time, but made it clear that a scenario is being worked on that for one occupied spot, three will be empty.

"The scenario we are working on is that of distancing the spectators. The resulting figure or percentage may reach a 10-percent capacity. For one occupied place, there'll be three empty. It's not the supporters who are dangerous, it's that virus that can spread in the event of large crowds," he said.

"In the next stages there is the possibility to do this too, because we all want to return to the stadiums. Just like the clubs, the spectators too, and I, as a minister, all want this. Because sport without spectators is an incomplete show. There's a massive public wait, it's not just the clubs which want spectators to sell tickets. The moment will be directly related to the evolution of the pandemic. In the European Union too all competitions are currently held without spectators. It's a transitional period," Stroe added.

The 2019-2020 edition of Football League I, interrupted on 12 March due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumed from 13 June without spectators, but several matches were suspended due to the appearance of cases of infection with COVID-19 at Dinamo Bucharest and FC Botosani clubs.

Football teams resumed their activity on 15 May, when the state authorities allowed training in small groups, in isolation conditions.

Since 1 June, the authorities have allowed the organization and conduct of outdoor sports competitions (except the contact sports), without spectators, respecting the health protection measures established by the joint order of the Minister of Sport and Youth and the Minister of Health.