Sports minister, COSR chairman congratulate European Championships medallists

At a special event hosted by the Elisabeta Lipa National Sports Complex at Snagov on Monday, Sports Minister Eduard Novak and Chairman of the Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu congratulated the Romanian medal-winning rowers who competed in the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

"It was a joy for me to be with our rowers today! These last months have shown us that Romania has a golden future in world sporting. I would like to turn this period into a moment of rebirth for sports in our country and I am sure that these results will become normal if we all work together. Congratulations to the athletes, coaches, all staff members and the Romanian Rowing Federation! I want to thank you once again for your work and sacrifices and I wish you the best of luck in the Czech Republic, at the World Championship in September!,'' Novak said on his Facebook page.

Attending the event were also Chairwoman of the Romanian Rowing Federation Elisabeta Lipa, the medallists, the federation's staff, partners and sponsors of the federation.

Romania ended the European Championships held between August 11 and 14 in Munich with five gold and three bronze medals, the best result in the history of Romanian rowing in the continental competition, Agerpres.

The five gold medals were in women's pair (Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu) and men's pair (Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan), women's double sculls (Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis), lightweight women's single scull (Ionela Cozmiuc ) and women's eight (Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhus, Ancuta Bodnar, Denisa Tilvescu, Madalina Beres, Amalia Beres, Ioana Vrinceanu, Simona Radis and Adrian Munteanu), and the three bronze medals in women's four (Madalina Beres, Iuliana Buhus, Magdalena Rusu and Amalia Beres), men's four (Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu, Florin Lehaci) and men's quadruple sculls (Mihai Chiruta, Ciprian Tudosa, Ioan Prundeanu and Marian Enache).