Square close to Free Press House receives name of Kazakhstan Square

The name Kazakhstan Square was given to the square between the Free Press House, no. 1 Free Press Square and Bucharest Business Park, according to a draft decision adopted in Friday's meeting of Bucharest's General Council, with 47 votes 'for', 3 'against' and 4 abstentions, agerpres.ro confirms.

On June 30, 2020, the Nur-Sultan Square (the capital city of Kazakhstan) was inaugurated in the same place, during an event organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romania, attended by Dan Tudorache, former mayor of Sector 1, and Nurbah Rustemov, ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the specialist report, the General Directorate of Landscape Architecture and Public Monuments of the Municipality of Bucharest requested, at the proposal of the Kazakh Embassy in Bucharest, the change of the name "Nur-Sultan" to "Kazakhstan".

According to the approval report, signed by the mayor general, Nicusor Dan, the naming of Kazakhstan Square to a public space in Bucharest will strengthen the bilateral relations between Romania and the Republic of Kazakhstan, having a significant contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two peoples.