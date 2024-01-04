Sri Lankan citizen, caught 33 years after killing a foreign citizen in Bucharest

A 52-year-old Sri Lankan citizen was detected in the town of Moers, Germany, following the exchange of information carried out by the SIRENE Bureau of the International Police Cooperation Center - IGPR, with the SIRENE Bureau Germany, convicted for committing a crime of murder committed in 1991.

"In fact, in December 1991, the man killed a foreign citizen, after which he tied him up and wrapped him in the carpet from his house, located in Bucharest, and transported him to the Crangasi neighbourhood, throwing him into Lacul Morii. For the crime committed he was sentenced to 19 years in prison," informs a press release from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

On October 14, 2013, the Romanian SIRENE Bureau introduced an alert in the Schengen Information System in the name of the man, a Sri Lankan citizen, requesting his arrest for extradition, based on a European arrest warrant issued by the Bucharest Court, for committing the crime of murder.

"Between October 13, 2023 and January 3, 2024, since there was information that the person was on the territory of Germany, the SIRENE Bureau Romania exchanged data and information with the SIRENE Bureau Germany, in order to detect the person in question," the quoted source says.Currently, the judicial procedures for the execution of the European arrest warrant are completed.