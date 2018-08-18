SRI: Massive cyber-attacks on some financial institutions in Romania, from June to August 2018

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced on Saturday that through its cyber-intelligence unit - the National Cyberint Center (CNC) - it has certain data and information, including of technical nature, that massive cyber-attacks took place on some financial institutions in Romania from June to August of this year.

Recently, also other partner institutions of the SRI have identified, in their countries, the imminence of massive cyber-attacks on several financial systems in the world, reads a SRI press release.According to the CNC analysis, hackers use multiple attack tools, including some of the Cobalt Strike arsenal, which are associated with an eastern cyber-crime group.One of the methods used by the attackers, the SRI mentions, is to withdraw money, eliminating withdrawal limits for bank accounts. The CNC has been monitoring the activities of the Cobalt group for some time.Every day, thousands of cyber-attacks target institutions, entities and people in the virtual area, and cyber-attacks against financial institutions have risen in recent years, the release also reads.Attackers use Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) techniques to gain access to IT systems, and then find ways to use the information accessed, the SRI explains.Amid these complex cyber-attacks, the SRI has already given support to some financial institutions to evaluate, assign and counteract potential effects.The SRI also states that it provides financial institutions with its expertise in the field of cyber infrastructure protection. Any requests for support may be sent to cnc@cyberint.ro.