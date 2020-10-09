Staff scheme in pre-university education system, supplemented by 750 posts

The 750-job supplementation of the need for staff in state pre-university education units was approved by the Government at Thursday's meeting, a release sent to AGERPRES by the Ministry of Education says.

The decision is complementary to that adopted at the beginning of the school year 2020-2021, according to which the number of positions necessary for the optimal implementation of the activity in the state pre-university education units has been supplemented by 500.

So, in total, the establishment plan in the pre-university education system this school year has been supplemented by 1,250 posts.

As a result of Thursday's decision, the total number of jobs in the state pre-university education, including special education, in the county resource and educational assistance centres/Centre of Bucharest For Resources and Educational Assistance, is 286,710 positions.

"The regulation established by the Executive aims to ensure the right to education of pupils, in the context that the new school year began under the conditions stipulated by the state of alert. More specifically, the organization of teaching activities during the state of alert requires the provision of strict measures of hygiene and social distance, which determines the decrease of the number of pupils in the class and the increase of the number of classes, implicitly the number of positions," the source says.

It is mentioned that in 2020, the budgetary expenditure will be made with the budget approved by the Ministry of Education and Research. In the future financial years, budgetary expenditure will be carried out with the classification of the funds approved by the annual budget laws.