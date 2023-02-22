State Adviser Laszlo Borbely attends World Sustainable Development Summit in India

State Adviser Laszlo Borbely, who is also the coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development, represented the Romanian Government at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), which began on Wednesday in New Delhi and delivered a speech during the plenary session dedicated to financing for sustainable development and climate action, a release sent to AGERPRES shows.

"In the current international dynamics, it is very important that Romania maintains its status as a regional leader regarding the activity related to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. The conference of these days is one of the most important on sustainable development and manages to bring many personalities to work together. In the intervention I had, I underscored the importance of expertise to build a global financial architecture that responds to current global challenges. Romania has taken important steps for green budgeting, for which we managed to attract expertise from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and The World Bank. In addition, accessing funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan also represents opportunities to develop green financing. Only if we think in perspective will we be able to deliver concrete results for the well-being of the population in the medium and long term," Laszlo Borbely stated, as quoted in the press release.

Among other things, in the panel related to financing for sustainable development, it was pointed out that the good development of some indicators in the last decade was slowed down because of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, told Agerpres.

In order to respond to the current challenges, the need for training the new generation, academic partnerships and international cooperation was highlighted, and the very important role of the capital market in terms of the transition to sustainable development was also discussed, the quoted source mentioned.

On the sidelines of the summit, State Councilor Laszlo Borbely had a discussion with Bhupender Yadav, India's Minister of Environment, the main institution which coordinates the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development at national level, "within which the representative of the Indian executive showed interest in the developed institutional network in Romania for the implementation of the 2030 National Sustainable Development Strategy."

Moreover, bilateral meetings were held with several international experts in the area of sustainable development.