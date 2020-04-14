State of emergency: Just minimum attendance allowed at weddings, christenings, funerals, meetings banned

Weddings, christenings or funerals may only be performed with the minimum attendance required by the canonical regulations and with the strict observance of the individual and collective protection measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, provides the decree on the 30-day extension of the state of emergency presented on Tuesday by President Klaus Iohannis.

Organizing and holding meetings, demonstrations, processions or any other meeting in open spaces or any other kind of indoor cultural, scientific, artistic, religious, sports or leisure meetings during the state of emergency is forbidden.

"The military personnel of the National Defense Ministry who participate in missions to support public order or to ensure the guard and protection of certain objectives/areas are authorised to ask for ID documents and determine the people's identity, as well as to verify the reason for the people's movement outside their home," reads the text.

Also, the military personnel may temporarily forbid the entry into buildings, delimited and marked localities or geographical areas subject to quarantine or isolation measures, in a means of transport, or order the temporary evacuation of anyone from these sites, if this poses a danger to the life, health or bodily integrity of the respective person or others, to warn by any means of communication the people to cease activities that break the quarantine or isolation measures, and give signals, indications and instructions to traffic participants.