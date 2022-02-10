 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

State Secretariat for Religious Denominations decorated on its 160th anniversary

Administratia Prezidentiala
iohannis semneaza

President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree to decorate the State Secretariat for Religious Denominations with the "Greater Union Centennial" anniversary medal, as the government structure celebrates 160 years since its establishment.

According to the Presidential Administration, the bestowal comes in sign of appreciation for the efforts of the Secretariat for "ensuring the dialogue of the Romanian state with religious denominations and associations, furthering interfaith peace and freedom of conscience, contributing to the construction, repair, restoration and conservation of their heritage, for the cultivation of the values in the name of which the Greater Union was accomplished."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.