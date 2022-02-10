State Secretariat for Religious Denominations decorated on its 160th anniversary

President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree to decorate the State Secretariat for Religious Denominations with the "Greater Union Centennial" anniversary medal, as the government structure celebrates 160 years since its establishment.

According to the Presidential Administration, the bestowal comes in sign of appreciation for the efforts of the Secretariat for "ensuring the dialogue of the Romanian state with religious denominations and associations, furthering interfaith peace and freedom of conscience, contributing to the construction, repair, restoration and conservation of their heritage, for the cultivation of the values in the name of which the Greater Union was accomplished."