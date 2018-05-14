StateSec Neculaescu says Romanian is interested to develop co-operation with R. Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine

Secretary of State with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu met on Monday with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Elisabeth Millard, on the occasion of a visit that the US official is paying to Romania.

According to a release of the MAE, the two officials exchanged views regarding the co-operation with the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine and states of the Central Asia.During talks, the stage and prospects of the Romanian-US bilateral dialogue dedicated to the eastern vicinity within the Strategic Partnership have been assessed, with the two parties agreeing to deepen coordination in the next stage."State Secretary Dan Neculaescu reconfirmed the support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the three eastern partners, underscoring the interest of the Romanian side to develop co-operation with each of these countries, both at a bilateral level and in the context of the Eastern Partnership, which will be turning, in 2019, ten years since its launching. The Romanian official reiterated the support for continuing the reform process of the three mentioned states, as well as our country's capacity and availability to actively contribute in this regard," the quoted source mentions.