StateSec Neculaescu to attend FAC meeting in Brussels

Secretary of State with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu will attend on Monday the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which will take place in Brussels according to Agerpres.

According to a MAE release, the main topics included on the agenda are the Republic of Moldova, China and Yemen.On the FAC meeting sidelines, a working breakfast called "Friends of the Republic of North Macedonia" will be organised by Romania and Greece, with the following special guests in attendance: Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani and Macedonian Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Dimitrov.Moreover, State Secretary Dan Neculaescu will also participate, alongside European officials, in a working lunch attended by China's State Councilor and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, occasion on which the EU-China relation will be discussed, the quoted source also informs.