 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava becomes third time European men's handball university champion

news.ro
handbal minge

On Friday, the Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava became, for the third time, the European men's handball university champion, according to a CSU Suceava social media post, Agerpres reports.

In the men's final of the European University Handball Championship Podgorica 2023 , the team coached by Razvan Gavriloaia and Iulian Andrei defeated the Cote d'Azur University of Nice, France, 37-36 (13-13, 31-31) after extra time.

Vizitiu scored 10 goals for the winners, Balazs 7, Stanciuc 7, Dascalu 5, Lupu 3, Focsaneanu 3, Lazurca 1, and Bologa 1.

The previous wins of the Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava came in 2017 in Malaga, Spain, and in 2022, in Lodz, Poland.

The winning team was made up of Dragos Podovei, Ionut Soldan - goalkeepers, Botond Balazs, Claudiu Lazurca, Alex Dascalu, Alexandru Focsaneanu, Cosmin Lupu, Alexandru Reut, Iulian Rosu, Adrian Urda, Albert Vizitiu, Daniel Stanciuc, and Alexandru Bologa.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.