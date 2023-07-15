Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava becomes third time European men's handball university champion

On Friday, the Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava became, for the third time, the European men's handball university champion, according to a CSU Suceava social media post, Agerpres reports.

In the men's final of the European University Handball Championship Podgorica 2023 , the team coached by Razvan Gavriloaia and Iulian Andrei defeated the Cote d'Azur University of Nice, France, 37-36 (13-13, 31-31) after extra time.

Vizitiu scored 10 goals for the winners, Balazs 7, Stanciuc 7, Dascalu 5, Lupu 3, Focsaneanu 3, Lazurca 1, and Bologa 1.The previous wins of the Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava came in 2017 in Malaga, Spain, and in 2022, in Lodz, Poland.The winning team was made up of Dragos Podovei, Ionut Soldan - goalkeepers, Botond Balazs, Claudiu Lazurca, Alex Dascalu, Alexandru Focsaneanu, Cosmin Lupu, Alexandru Reut, Iulian Rosu, Adrian Urda, Albert Vizitiu, Daniel Stanciuc, and Alexandru Bologa.