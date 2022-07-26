Stock Exchange closes lower on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed Tuesday's session lower on trades of only 28.55 million lei (5.78 million euros).

The main BET index declined 0.06%, to 12,244.4 points, and BET-Plus reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid stocks, shrank by 0.10%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 0.01%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks lost 0.60%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session down 0.29%,, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, was up 0.68%, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies decreased by 0.29%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market Fondul Proprietatea, with 9.86 million worth of trading, followed by OMV Petrom, which generated trades worth 5.25 million lei, and Romgaz with 1.22 millions lei.

The best developments were recorded by Armatura +14.67%; Condmag (+14.29%) and Altur (+12.35%).

On the other hand, major decreases were recorded by SIF Hotels (-13.33%), Promateris (-4.35%) and Vrancart (-4.29%).