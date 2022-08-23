Stock market closes lower on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session lower on almost all indices, with a transaction value of 20.768 million lei (4.251 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.90%, to 12,345.45 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.91% decline.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed 0.79% down, while the financial intermediation companies index, BET-FI, lost 0.44%, Agerpres.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session 0.46% lower, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, dropped 0.76%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was the only one on the rise, registering an advance of 0.66%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of OMV Petrom, with 5.093 million lei, followed by those of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 3.847 million lei, and the securities of Banca Transilvania - 2.336 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Promateris, which appreciated by 12%, followed by those of Orsova Shipyard (+8.46%) and Bittnet Systems (+3.16%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Condmag (-6.67%), Altur (-6.12%) and Aerostar (-3.87%).