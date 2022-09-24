Strategic Partnership Romania - USA 25 exhibition, inaugurated in New York by ForMin Aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, inaugurated, on Friday, at the headquarters of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, the photographic exhibition dedicated to the celebration of 25 years since the launch of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America, informs a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The exhibition, which consists of 80 photographs, was organized by ICR New York, with the support of the Diplomatic Archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AGERPRES, the Permanent Mission of Romania to the UN and the Consulate General of Romania in New York.

The exhibition presents the evolution of the Romania-USA Strategic Partnership, from its launch to the present, going through the most important moments of expansion and consolidation.

The creative concept of the artistic installation that appears in the exhibition was made by Ioana Barac, designer and creator of urban ornaments and public art, member of the community of Romanians in the United States of America.

In his inaugural speech, Minister Bogdan Aurescu pointed out the importance of the Romanian-American Strategic Partnership for Romania's democratic and Euro-Atlantic course, as well as for the security of our country, and reiterated Romania's profound commitment to its deepening, on all dimensions, the MAE says.

He pointed out that the Joint Declaration of Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century is the first bilateral political document regulating the Strategic Partnership with the USA, which later determined the organization of the annual meetings of the Strategic Dialogue in Bucharest and Washington, while the Agreement on the location of the defense system against of US ballistic missiles in Romania is the first bilateral legal document that mentions the Strategic Partnership, told Agerpres.

He also recalled the joint projects in the field of civil nuclear energy, a recent development that comes to strengthen the bilateral strategic cooperation between Romania and the USA, the joint project based on the technology of small modular reactors being also mentioned by President Biden in his recent speech within the segment at the high level of the UN General Assembly.