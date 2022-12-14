Strategies for inclusion of homeless people, active aging, passed by Gov't

The Strategy regarding the social inclusion of homeless people and the Strategy regarding long-term care and active aging were passed in Wednesday's meeting of the Government, announced the spokesperson for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

The national strategy for social inclusion of homeless people covers the period 2022-2027, and the Government also approved the action plan related to this period, told Agerpres.

"The documents promote the fundamental right of homeless people to social services and a life lived with dignity - these documents were developed in the framework of the project 'Every person counts'. We have in mind a strategy whose general objective is to increase the degree of social inclusion of homeless people shelter, by ensuring a social protection adequate to the needs, based on the analyzes that are carried out at the national level, pursuing specific objectives, which include preventing the phenomenon from intensifying at the national level, ensuring the appropriate, multi-disciplinary and integrated intervention, in order to favor the social inclusion of these people," stated Dan Carbunaru.

The national strategy on long-term care and active aging for the period 2023-2030 aims to increase the number of elderly people "who manage to live an independent life as long as possible", as well as improving access to appropriate care services for dependent elderly people.

"Romania, like many other European states, is facing a rapid aging of the population, considering the fact that there are already 3.7 million people in our country who have passed the age of 65 or more, i.e. almost 20 % of the country's population. That is precisely why, through this strategy, the Government aims to protect these people and ensure sustainable financing, along with improving the services that this increasingly numerous category of Romanians require," said Carbunaru.