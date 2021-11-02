Strike Eagles fighter jets returning to Bulgaria, Romania

Strike Eagles fighter jets have returned to Bulgaria and Romania for the second phase of forward dispersals supporting operation Castle Forge, according to a press statement of the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, USAFE-AFAFRICA, released on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

US F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft from the 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, have returned to Borcea Air Base, Romania, and Graf Ignatievo AB, Bulgaria, for the second phase of forward dispersals supporting operation Castle Forge, a U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa-led joint, multinational training event that demonstrates Agile Combat Employment.

Castle Forge is designed to exercise the agility and rapid movement of air power to forward locations, raising the U.S. commitment to NATO allies in the Black Sea region while demonstrating the alliance's combined ability to respond with a flexible, reassuring presence.