Stroe: It is in Romania's interest to fall within budget deficit of 4.4 pct, essential for attracting funds

Adjusting the budget deficit target for any EU member state is absolutely necessary, in order to create the fiscal space for making investments from European money or from Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), declared, on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ionut Stroe, stressing that Romania must fall within 4.4%.

"Adjusting the budget deficit target for any EU member state is absolutely necessary, in order to create the fiscal space to make those investments from European money or from PNRR. It is in our interest to fall within the budget deficit target, when we talk about attracting funds at the moment, I hope I'm not wrong, I think we are somewhere at a record figure, 86%, there is hope to exceed 90%, even 95%. From our point of view, this record absorption in no way may be jeopardized by a possible failure to meet the budget deficit target. There have been years when there has been flexibility from the Commission, as a result of the COVID pandemic, when we have been allowed a larger deficit than committed. This time, it is our interest to be within that 4.4%. Next year, the deficit target is somewhere around 2.9%. Our country is subject to that excessive deficit procedure and, best for us, to attract about 18 billion euro," Stroe said in a press conference.

According to him, the topic of fiscal facilities is not only the topic of the PNL, but also of the coalition and the Government, and "there is a concern to adopt the best measures to fit the budget deficit target and to have a healthy budget structure".

"As a matter of principle, the PNL decided to keep the measures and facilities that have brought numerous benefits to the economic zone in Romania. Now, obviously, there is an obligation and a commitment for Romania, in relation to the European Union, to be within the budget deficit target," the liberal explained.