 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

STS deputy head: Voter wait times at polling stations abroad considerably shorter

STS

First deputy head of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), Ionel-Sorin Balan, said on Monday that voter wait times at the polling stations abroad will be much shorter at the upcoming presidential election. 

"We did the statistics of the electoral process this May. The average ID card scanning time from the moment the card was introduced in the tablet slot until the validation in the system was about 15 seconds. On the other hand the older type ID booklets, which cannot be scanned, can be manually entered in the interface. (...) The manual entry cannot take longer than 13 seconds. (...) The average time for the registration of the personal ID number was of 15 - 16 seconds. (...) Thanks to the electronic registration of the ID data and of the signature, the wait time at the polling stations abroad will be definitely be shorter," Balan said at a press briefing. 

He also mentioned that each polling station abroad is equipped with about seven or eight tablets.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.