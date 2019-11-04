STS deputy head: Voter wait times at polling stations abroad considerably shorter

First deputy head of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), Ionel-Sorin Balan, said on Monday that voter wait times at the polling stations abroad will be much shorter at the upcoming presidential election.

"We did the statistics of the electoral process this May. The average ID card scanning time from the moment the card was introduced in the tablet slot until the validation in the system was about 15 seconds. On the other hand the older type ID booklets, which cannot be scanned, can be manually entered in the interface. (...) The manual entry cannot take longer than 13 seconds. (...) The average time for the registration of the personal ID number was of 15 - 16 seconds. (...) Thanks to the electronic registration of the ID data and of the signature, the wait time at the polling stations abroad will be definitely be shorter," Balan said at a press briefing.He also mentioned that each polling station abroad is equipped with about seven or eight tablets.