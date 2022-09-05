Studio M participates in three international festivals, in Armenia, Morocco and Portugal

The M Studio Movement Theatre from Sfantu Gheorghe will present three premieres in the new season and will perform three international tours this autumn, in Armenia, Morocco and Portugal.

According to this institution's representatives, the new season will officially open on September 11 with the show romeo@julia.co, in the choreography of Pal Frenak, known under the stage name Fren_Ak, which will also be performed in Bucharest and Budapest.

"The M Studio from Sfantu Gheorghe will start the new season on September 11 with the production romeo@julia.com, in the dance studio in Sfantu Gheorghe. Throughout September, the troupe will also perform at the same location the shows Lectia [The Lesson - editor's note], choreographed by Arcadie Rusu), Lift [Elevator - editor's note], choreography by Feher ferenc, and the fire juggling show Pyro. In October, the romeo@julia.com production will be presented with the support of the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN) at the National Theatre in Bucharest, and in November in Budapest," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, told Agerpres.

The M Studio troupe will go on tour in October, to perform Elevator in three international dance and theatre festivals.

"Early in October, Elevator will be performed in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia (as part of the High Fest International Performing Arts Festival), between October 6 and 9, in Almada, Portugal (as part of Almada's Quinzena de Danca festival), and in end-October, between 24 and 31 October, in Casablanca, Morocco (as part of the Blanc'art Theater Festival). At the same time, the troupe is preparing three new productions for the new season. Between November and December, choreographer Simona Deaconescu from Bucharest will work with M Studio, while in January-February 2023 there will be choreographer Barta Dora from Hungary who will work with the actors, and in June 2023 the theatre company will works on a new fire juggling production, inspired by the success of the Pyro show in the recent years," the institution's representatives also specified.