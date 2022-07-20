Substantiation note to purchase 12 hydrogen-powered locomotives, approved by gov't

The government approved, in its Wednesday's meeting, the substantiation note for the purchase of 12 hydrogen-powered locomotives, the Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu wrote on his Facebook page.

The estimated value of the contract financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be 862.23 million RON (with VAT).

"The investment is integrated with the procurement of hydrogen supply services and those of long-term maintenance and repairs, which will be provided from the commissioning of locomotives," the minister of Transport added.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) launched in public consultation in May the draft piece of legislation on the acquisition of 12 hydrogen electric trains, the total amount required being over 174.2 million euros.

According to the project, the daily journey of a railcar can be up to 850 km, but on average it is about 700 km, and the time of use of a railcar will be by rotation, up to 23 hours/day, but on average 17 hours/day.

The time allocated to hydrogen charging is about 90 minutes and will be done in Bucharest, and the hydrogen filling station will be a dual one, placed so that it can supply both hydrogen traction trains and other road vehicles (especially buses).AGERPRES