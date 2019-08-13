Suceava, Bucovina might be promoted as tourist destinations in China similarly to Croatia

China's ambassador in Bucharest Jiang Yu, who went on an official visit to Suceava County on Tuesday, showed interest in tourism collaboration with Suceava and Bucovina, having met Suceava County Council Chair Gheorghe Flutur, who introduced him to the tourism and investment potential of the area.

''A particularly interesting area for the Chinese delegation was tourism. The number of tourists to visit Bucovina and Suceava County is sought to increase significantly. Consideration is being given to highlighting of the opportunity represented by the existence of the airport in Suceava. Patterned on the model used by China to promote Croatia as a tourist destination, Suceava County will be visited by a delegation of Chinese tourism officials, travel agencies and the press, and a promotional film will be made to attract Chinese tourists,' said Flutur.

In his presentation, Flutur emphasised the importance of UNESCO monuments in the development of tourism in Bucovina, mountain and leisure tourism, but also the ski slopes in the county.

The Chinese official invited Flutur to China in September to attend a conference of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance.

At the same time, every year, a Suceava student could go on a scholarship to study tourism in China.

According to Flutur, a series of concrete proposals were also made regarding the development of relationships between Suceava County and Chinese regions in the areas of agriculture and education.

As far as agriculture is concerned, it is envisaged that producers from Suceava County will export organic produce to China, namely dairy products, wild berries and honey.