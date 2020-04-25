Suceava Forest Guard finds illegally logged wood worth 90,000 lei

Illegally logged wood worth 90,000 was found in March by the Suceava Forest Guard in the Sucevita locality area (Rotari Stream), the Environment, Water and Forests Ministry (MMAP) informs in a Facebook post.

The Environment Ministry points out that in the coming period the Suceava Forest Guard, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry (MAI) and the National Defence (MApN) representatives, will continue the checks and patrols aimed at preventing and combating forest offenses, both in the woods and on public roads.

Environment Minister Costel Alexe told Antena 3 private television broadcaster that in February he filed a legislative initiative under which any illegal transport or logging would no longer be regarded as a contravention in Romania, but as a crime.