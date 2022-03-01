Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft from Ukraine leaves Romania's airspace

The Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has left Romania's airspace on Tuesday, without ammunition on board, the Ministry of National Defense announced.

"The Sukhoi Su-27 aitcraft, without ammunition on board, was escorted by two Mig-21 LanceR fighter aircraft of the Romanian Air Force up to the national airspace border, from where it was taken over by aircraft with the Ukrainian Air Force," states the ministry.

The aircraft returned to Ukraine at the request of the authorities in that country, and the process took place in compliance with national and international law, the Ministry of National Defense points out.

On February 24, two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of the Romanian Air Force in the Air Policing Service under NATO command took off around 6.15 am, to clarify a situation regarding an unauthorized flight in the northern part of Romania, which was approaching the national airspace, Agerpres.ro informs.

The two Romanian military aircraft strictly applied the national procedures and international rules applicable in such situations, proceeding to the interception and visual identification of the aircraft that had entered the Romanian airspace.

The respective aircraft, a Sukhoi Su-27 belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force, was escorted for immediate landing at Bacau 95th Air Base.