stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Superior Council of Magistracy's negative opinion on revoking Kovesi, motivated and sent to decision-makers

libertatea.ro
Laura Codruta Kovesi la CSM

The negative opinion on the proposal to revoke Laura Codruta Kovesi from the post of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) was motivated and forwarded to the decision-makers, the Section for Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy announced on Friday.


"Following the unfavorable opinion on the proposal of the minister of justice to dismiss Laura Codruta Kovesi from the post of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, the Section for Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) informs the public that Decision No. 52 of February 27, 2018 was motivated and forwarded to the decision-makers to take the legal measures," informs CSM.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×