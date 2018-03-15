Superior Council of Magistracy's negative opinion on revoking Kovesi, motivated and sent to decision-makers

The negative opinion on the proposal to revoke Laura Codruta Kovesi from the post of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) was motivated and forwarded to the decision-makers, the Section for Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy announced on Friday.

"Following the unfavorable opinion on the proposal of the minister of justice to dismiss Laura Codruta Kovesi from the post of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, the Section for Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) informs the public that Decision No. 52 of February 27, 2018 was motivated and forwarded to the decision-makers to take the legal measures," informs CSM.

