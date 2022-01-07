Supplier Electrica Furnizare assures customer billing support package available retroactively

Energy supplier Electrica Furnizare assures its customers that they will benefit from the entire support package provided for by the law for the entire period of application, even if the electricity and gas bills issued by the company for the period November 2021 - December 2021 make no mention of fee capping, subsidies, exemption from payment and measures to protect vulnerable consumers.

"Considering both the provisions of OUG No. 118/2021 amended and supplemented by Law No. 259/2021 and OUG No. 130/2021, as well as Law No. 226/2021 on the facilities granted to electricity and natural gas consumers for the payment of their winter bills, Electrica Furnizare has initiated the optimization of its IT billing system that will allow the subsidy, capping, exemption from payment and protection measures for vulnerable consumers to be highlighted in the energy bills. (...) Our customers will receive the facilities that haven't been granted since the beginning of November 2021 up until now, retroactively and in full, after the energy meters are read, along with the settlement of consumption for the entire period of the application of support measures, specifically November 2021 - March 2022," the company said in a release on Friday.

With over 120 years of experience in the electricity market, Electrica Furnizare is part of the Electrica Group, a company with a majority of private capital, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange since 2014.