Support programmes for SMEs could run from second half of June

Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu stated that support programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises will probably start in the second half of June.

"At the Ministry of Economy and Business Environment we still have the micro-industrialization programme, which is addressed to SMEs, and here we are talking about micro-grants of up to 450,000 lei for investment, for technological equipment. We have the trade and services programme - and here we are talking about grants of up to 250,000 lei for companies that have in their NACE codes the activity of trade and services, and obviously, the Start-Up Nation programme, which you know, a programme that we want to rebrand, to remake and aimed at entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial efficiency, technology, digitalization. These are the programmes that we want to carry out at the level of the Ministry of Economy, probably starting with the second part of June," the Minister of Economy mentioned in the video-conference VorbIMM about vouchers and micro-grants for SMEs ", organized by the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR).

He emphasized that, following negotiations with the European Commission, "we have a 1 billion euro envelope" to be allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Within this one-billion-euro envelope, we are thinking, and we have discussed with the European Commission, there are three ways of distributing these amounts: one would be the consumer voucher to encourage domestic consumption, vouchers that will go to Romanians who were hit by this pandemic. Another line of financing would be working capital grants to support companies, small and medium-sized enterprises to resume business, and this money can be spent on restocking, working capital, and payment, including of protection equipment necessary to continue the activity in the next state of alert in this epidemic, and a last part of the financing line would obviously be investment grants for small and medium enterprises that want to expand their activity and acquire technological lines so as to produce. Briefly, to sum it up, these are the lines towards which we would like to direct this billion euros," the Minister of Economy explained.