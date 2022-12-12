Supreme court cancels CSM decision to exclude judge Cristi Danilet from magistracy

A panel of five judges from the High Court of Cassation and Justice on Monday annulled the decision of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) from December 2021 by which judge Cristi Danilet was excluded from the judiciary for two posts on TikTok, told Agerpres.

The Supreme Court decided that Danilet should only be sanctioned with a "warning".

"It admits the appeal declared by Mr. Judge Danilet Vasilica-Cristi against Decision No. 28J of December 13, 2021, issued by the Section for Judges in Disciplinary Matters of the CSM in file No. 25/J/2021. It partially dismisses Decision No. 28J of 13 December 2021, pronounced by the Section for judges in disciplinary matters of the CSM in file No. 25/J/2021. Based on Article 100 letter a) of Law No. 303/2004, it applies to Mr. Danilet - judge at the Cluj Court the disciplinary sanction consisting of a "warning" for committing the disciplinary offense provided for by art. 99 letter a) of the same law. It maintains the other provisions of the contested decision. Final," the court decision states.

It should be mentioned that Danilet still has a decision of exclusion from the judiciary by the CSM, issued in May 2022, under the accusation that he is part of two NGOs that criticized the governing parties.

On December 13, 2021, the Section for Judges in Disciplinary Matters of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) decided to exclude Judge Cristi Danilet from the Cluj Court from the judiciary, for manifestations that she allegedly had on several social networks.

It is about two posts on the TikTok social network, which Danilet claims have nothing to do with justice, but refer to private life.