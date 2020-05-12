Suspension of flights to and from Spain extended until May 14

Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela announced on Monday evening that the suspension of flights to and from Spain has been extended until May 14 inclusively.

"We have issued Military Ordinance No. 11 which regulates specific aspects related to the continuation of the measures adopted in the previous military ordinances. The first point (...) refers to the suspension of flights to and from Spain to Romanian airports, which runs out today and which thus stays in force until May 14 inclusively," Marcel Vela said at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior.