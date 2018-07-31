Sweden's Embassy: If a personalised license plate is offensive, it will be removed by Transport Agency

If the Swedish Transport Agency is notified that an approved personalised registration plate is offensive, then it will be retracted, according to the Facebook post of Sweden's Embassy in Bucharest.

The Swedish Transport Agency specifies that this is about using a custom vanity plate, outside of Sweden."The vanity registration plates that are being used in Sweden are approved by the Swedish Transport Agency and can be used abroad as long as they don't go against the local legislation," reads the specification, written in English.The agency explains the procedure through which personalised registration plates are approved."When we approve personalised registration plates, we take into consideration certain criteria. One of the criteria is to assess whether the combination of letters or numbers is perceived as offensive. In this case, we do not approve the registration plates. Still, we cannot know the meaning of each and every combination possible, in all possible languages. Non-offensive words in some languages can be offensive in others. If the Swedish Transport Agency is notified that an approved personalised plate is offensive, then it will be withdrawn," the post specifies.The Swedish Transport Agency recommends the owners of personalised registration plates to "use the original registration plates when they are traveling abroad and to follow the regulation that are applied in the host country.""The owners of the personalised registration plates must always have with them the original plates, when traveling abroad," Sweden's Facebook post further specifies.Police officers with the Road Brigade have drawn up a police record for a 45 year old man, the driver with personalised registration plates, that were registered in Sweden. According to the Press Office of the Road Brigade, a criminal case was drawn up under the aspect of committing the crime of "driving a vehicle on public roads that was registered in another state, that has no right to drive in Romania", a crime which is provided for in art. 334, paragraph 4 of the Criminal Code.