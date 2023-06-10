Swedish traditions and cultural values, celebrated this weekend, in King Mihai I Park

Swedish traditions and cultural values will be celebrated, on Saturday and Sunday, at the Roaba de Cultura in King Mihai I Park, as part of the Midsommar event.

Dances, traditional music, fun and educational games, especially for children, sports activities are scheduled on the Midsommar agenda. Acrobatic artists from Sweden give a performance on Saturday, from 19:00, according to agerpres.ro.

The chairwoman of the Green Revolution Association, Raluca Fiser, states that the Midsommar program includes play, painting, road safety, creative recycling and resuscitation workshops, which will be held in partnership with the Red Cross. There will be courses on environmental protection and concerts and screenings of Swedish films are scheduled.

According to a press release from the Green Revolution Association, Midsommar takes place in the context of the 500th anniversary of Sweden's existence as an independent state, the jubilee of His Majesty King Carl Gustaf XVI, as well as the end of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Midsommar is a traditional Swedish holiday that marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. It is one of the most important events in the Swedish cultural calendar and is traditionally celebrated on the third Saturday of June.