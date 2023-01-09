Double world and European swimming champion David Popovici told a news conference on Monday that he wants to win "at least one medal" at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, after fulfilling his dream of participating in the previous edition, told Agerpres.

"At 16 years old, I managed to qualify for the Olympic Games, as I had wanted since I was little. Even at the age of 11, I had a birthday cake with the Olympic rings and the 2020 Olympic Games. So, I fulfilled my dream of participating, now, after the experience there, I certainly want at least one medal at the Olympic Games in Paris," stated Popovici, who ranked 4th in the 200-metre freestyle event (2 hundredths from the bronze medal) and 7th in the long course 100-metre freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Romanian swimmer says that he has entered the "boring stage" of training, taking into account that the World Championships are only scheduled for July.

The athlete explained that in parallel with training, he is also concerned with school preparation.

David Popovici's father, Mihai Popovici, told the press conference organized on the occasion of the launching of the CS Dinamo Swimming Academy, that he encourages parents to send their children to swim. Mihai Popovici holds the manager position of the Swimming Academy.