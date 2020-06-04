Symptomless coronavirus carriers might be allowed to stay home under family doctor monitoring

Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared on Thursday that the authorities contemplate allowing symptomless coronavirus carriers to stay at home, provided that the community transmission keeps low.

During a visit to Mioveni, Arges County to assess the situation of the local health facility, the minister reminded the requirement for returnees from abroad to stay in self-isolation for 14 days.

Tataru added that the Health Ministry intends to take over the "strictly medical" coordination of the hospitals, but specified that they will further report to the local authorities.

"The Ministry is supposed to take over the strictly medical coordination of the hospitals, but they remain subordinated to the local authorities - which act as main budget administrators. The condition is that we have a centralized health management to allow us to conduct a quality, but also complex medical activity. Just think that if we wouldn't have acted in coordination during this pandemic, I would have been unable to bring about the change in that management no matter how many on-site visits to hospitals I would have undertaken, and think that we've had some important outbreaks on our hands," Tataru said.