 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Table tennis - 2023 European Games: Romania women's team qualifies for semifinals

editiadedimineata.ro
tenis de masa

Table tennis - 2023 European Games: Romania women's team qualifies for semifinals.

Romania women's table tennis team qualified on Thursday evening for the semifinals of the European Games in Krakow and Malopolska (Poland), by defeating Hungary 3-0 in the quarterfinals, told Agerpres.

The tricolors, entered directly into the quarterfinals, won clear victories in a minimum of sets in all three games.

In doubles, Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara beat the Bernadett Balint/Mercedes Nagyvaradi pair 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-4).

In the first singles match, Bernadette Szocs defeated Dora Madarasz 3-0 (13-11, 11-8, 11-4), and Elizabeta Samara defeated Mercedes Nagyvaradi 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-5).

In the semifinals, Romania will play against France, on Friday, from 13:00.

In men's category, Romania was defeated by Portugal 3-0 in the quarterfinals and ranked 5th.

Darius Movileanu/Eduard Ionescu pair lost to the Tiago Apolonia/Joao Geraldo pair 2-3 (9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 14-12, 10-12). In singles, Hunor Szocs was defeated by Marcos Freitas 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 11-13, 11-6), while Eduard Ionescu lost to Joao Ferreiro Geraldo 2-3 (12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 8-11, 10-12).

Romania won three table tennis medals at the European Games in Poland, gold through Bernadette Szocs, bronze through Elizabeta Samara and the pair Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs in mixed doubles.

Romania's record in table tennis at the European Games before the edition in Poland was two silver medals, both in Minsk in 2019 - in women's teams (Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara, Daniela Dodean Monteiro) and mixed doubles (Ovidiu Ionescu, Bernadette Szocs).

Romania is participating in the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (June 21-July 2) with 150 athletes, 74 women, 76 men, in 18 sports disciplines: athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, judo, kayak-canoeing, karate, rugby, ski jumping, diving, fencing, taekwondo, table tennis, teqball, archery, sport shooting, triathlon.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.