Table tennis - 2023 European Games: Romania women's team qualifies for semifinals.

Romania women's table tennis team qualified on Thursday evening for the semifinals of the European Games in Krakow and Malopolska (Poland), by defeating Hungary 3-0 in the quarterfinals, told Agerpres.

The tricolors, entered directly into the quarterfinals, won clear victories in a minimum of sets in all three games.

In doubles, Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara beat the Bernadett Balint/Mercedes Nagyvaradi pair 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-4).

In the first singles match, Bernadette Szocs defeated Dora Madarasz 3-0 (13-11, 11-8, 11-4), and Elizabeta Samara defeated Mercedes Nagyvaradi 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-5).

In the semifinals, Romania will play against France, on Friday, from 13:00.

In men's category, Romania was defeated by Portugal 3-0 in the quarterfinals and ranked 5th.

Darius Movileanu/Eduard Ionescu pair lost to the Tiago Apolonia/Joao Geraldo pair 2-3 (9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 14-12, 10-12). In singles, Hunor Szocs was defeated by Marcos Freitas 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 11-13, 11-6), while Eduard Ionescu lost to Joao Ferreiro Geraldo 2-3 (12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 8-11, 10-12).

Romania won three table tennis medals at the European Games in Poland, gold through Bernadette Szocs, bronze through Elizabeta Samara and the pair Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs in mixed doubles.

Romania's record in table tennis at the European Games before the edition in Poland was two silver medals, both in Minsk in 2019 - in women's teams (Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara, Daniela Dodean Monteiro) and mixed doubles (Ovidiu Ionescu, Bernadette Szocs).

Romania is participating in the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (June 21-July 2) with 150 athletes, 74 women, 76 men, in 18 sports disciplines: athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, judo, kayak-canoeing, karate, rugby, ski jumping, diving, fencing, taekwondo, table tennis, teqball, archery, sport shooting, triathlon.