Table tennis: Romania's cadet team grabs gold medals at Cluj European championship

agerpres
Stefan Ciocan tenis de masa

Romania's cadet team grabbed the gold medals, Thursday, at the European table tennis Championship for cadets and juniors, in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, after defeating Russia's team in the finals, 3-2. 


The points of the team coached by Marian Filipas and Cristian Podar were brought in by Elena Zaharia, Luciana Mitrofan and the two players in the doubles event. Irina Rus and Ioana Singeorzan also were part of the team. 

The junior teams, which had bronze medals ensured, won the small finals and thus ensuring their qualification in the Juniors World Championships. 

At the juniors, Romania passed France and won the third place, 3-1: Andreea Dragoman was defeated by Leili Mostafavi 3-0, Tania Plaian defeated Lucie Gauthier 3-2, Andreea Hudusan imposed 3-2 against Isa Cok, and Dragoman beat Gauthier 3-2. 

In the small final of the juniors event, Romania defeated Germany 3-1. Rares Sipos won to Kay Stumper 3-1, Cristian Pletea won against Fanbo Meng 3-2, Dragos Oprea lost with 2-3 against Cedric Meissner, and Pletea imposed against Stumper with 3-2.

