Table tennis: Romania's women team, in quarterfinals of Tokyo Team World Cup

Romania's women table tennis team qualified, on Thursday, in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ITTF Team World Cup in Tokyo, after defeating Vanuatu 3-0, in Group C.

Elizabeta Samara and Daniela Monteiro Dodean surpassed in doubles the pair formed by Stephanie Qwea/Anolyn Lulu by 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-2), while in the singles' Bernadette Szocs defeated Priscilla Tommy by 3-0 (11-3, 11-2, 11-5) and Daniela Dodean defeated Anolyn Lulu by 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-3.Romania, after 1-3 and 3-0 with Vanuatu, finished second in Group C with 3 points, after Taiwan, 4 points, and followed by Vanuatu, 2 points.On Friday, in the quarterfinals, Romania, Europe's reigning champion, will face off against Japan, who won a group with the United States and Austria. The other quarterfinals are China - USA, Hong Kong - Taiwan, South Korea - Ukraine.